Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Starfish Self-Modeling Robots Learn to Walk in a Sad Way, Hold Potential to Kill Humanity

starfishbot.jpgUniversity of Vermont's Josh Bongard just won the 2007 TR35 Young Innovator award for his self-modeling robots. His starfish can learn how to walk with no programming at all, just knowing the properties of their parts. The results —as you will see in the video after the jump— are quite pathetic to watch, but I am sure that impression will change when they evolve into giant machines to kill us all.

Video thumbnail. Click to play.Click To Play

The interesting part —yes, there is on— of these robots is how they can learn to walk again if one of the limbs break. Like the Black Knight in Monty Python's Holy Grail, but less obnoxious. [WaziWazi]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles