It took 100 hours of Jon C. Acosta's time to make this rather humbling lightsaber. The steampunk and Star Wars fan planned his work with military precision, naming the finished article Lumen Ex Consilium (Light From Within Wisdom) and even cut, using a diamond bit, the hand-painted crystal himself. There's more of Jon's labor of love over at StarDestroyer, but check out the gallery below. [StarDestroyer via Sci-Fi Tech]
Star Wars Goes Steampunk with Awesome Lightsaber
