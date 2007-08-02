In addition to all those saints and Jesuses you have on your dashboard protecting you from god-knows-what, now you can add Yoda, Darth Vader and C-3PO, blurting out an assortment of thirty Star Wars sayings with every bump and jostle. Take the jump for a video showing these characters nagging the driver, along with a further description of each one of these new sacred figurines. At 5 inches tall, Yoda is the shortest of the three, and he utters 11 various phrases from the Star Wars movies. The annoying C-3PO is 6 inches tall and talks the most, of course, blurting out 14 inane phrases at the most inopportune times. Darth is 6 inches, and he says just eight things, probably reminding you that he's your father and so forth. Talk is cheap, each is $9.99. [Think Geek]
Star Wars Characters Now Hassle You From the Dashboard of Your Car
