Star Trek Lamp Illuminates Your Bridge

Speaking as Star Trek fans, if we were rich enough to own a home that had a chandelier, we'd definitely get one of these Star Trek Enterprise models. It features a big lamp as the saucer section and three smaller bulbs as the nacelles. On second thought, the total inaccuracy of this thing (the Enterprise only had two nacelles, thank you, unless you're talking about the Future Enterprise from the last episode of TNG) makes us reconsider our purchase. Holy shit, we're huge dorks. [LampsUSA via Geekalerts via Boing Boing Gadgets]