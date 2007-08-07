Stand Back, Bidders: Buck Rogers Gun, Sold on Ebay

A pistol from the late '70s TV show Buck Rogers just fetched $2,750 on eBay. Twelve inches in length, the gun features a microswitch to light up the clear tip. My initial impression: Damn, this thing is cheap-looking. And then I remembered a trip to the Star Trek museum in Vegas, and how cheap phasers looked in person. And then I remembered watching TNG after that trip, and how cheap the phasers looked on TV. So really, who are we to judge sci-fi show props? [ebay via uberreview]

