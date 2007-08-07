Stand Back, Bidders: Buck Rogers Gun, Sold on Ebay

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

buckrogersgun1.jpgA pistol from the late '70s TV show Buck Rogers just fetched $2,750 on eBay. Twelve inches in length, the gun features a microswitch to light up the clear tip. My initial impression: Damn, this thing is cheap-looking. And then I remembered a trip to the Star Trek museum in Vegas, and how cheap phasers looked in person. And then I remembered watching TNG after that trip, and how cheap the phasers looked on TV. So really, who are we to judge sci-fi show props? [ebay via uberreview]

