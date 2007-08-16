Stab-Proof Clothes Protect British Kids From Pointy Things

Worried British parents are outfitting their schoolkids with Kevlar uniforms in an effort to prevent stabbings that may or may not happen. The blazers, jumpers, and gloves cost $311 for a uniform set, which is a pretty high price to pay when only seven kids under 16 have died in knife attacks in a two-month period. Then again, $311 is a low price to pay for your kid not getting stabbed to death. [News.Au - Thanks Mark!]