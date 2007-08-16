Worried British parents are outfitting their schoolkids with Kevlar uniforms in an effort to prevent stabbings that may or may not happen. The blazers, jumpers, and gloves cost $311 for a uniform set, which is a pretty high price to pay when only seven kids under 16 have died in knife attacks in a two-month period. Then again, $311 is a low price to pay for your kid not getting stabbed to death. [News.Au - Thanks Mark!]
Stab-Proof Clothes Protect British Kids From Pointy Things
