Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Stab-Proof Clothes Protect British Kids From Pointy Things

oj-simpson-mshot.jpgWorried British parents are outfitting their schoolkids with Kevlar uniforms in an effort to prevent stabbings that may or may not happen. The blazers, jumpers, and gloves cost $311 for a uniform set, which is a pretty high price to pay when only seven kids under 16 have died in knife attacks in a two-month period. Then again, $311 is a low price to pay for your kid not getting stabbed to death. [News.Au - Thanks Mark!]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles