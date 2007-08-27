S.T. Dupont's 2GB Flash Drive Burns Holes In All Your Pockets

Welcome to your latest installment of "Basic Gadgets Decked out in Precious Materials." Today's contender is a 2GB flash drive by S.T. Dupont, retailing at a cool $700. The materials of choice are Lacquer and Palladium. Though the metal maybe reason enough to relieve you of your bills, S.T. Dupont has also gone the great length of fashioning the flash drive's surface with its trademark diamond-head pattern. If that shall not convince you to blow your pocket money, perhaps the choice of three colours; turquoise, pink and black shall have you queuing up? No? We didn't think so. [Slashgear] .