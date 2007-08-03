Normal Skype phones are boring. That's why Spyke, the Skype robot that transforms into another robot, is so cool. Not only does it transform into a slightly different bot, it's a Wi-Fi webcam, which means you can use it like a regular Skype-enabled webcam to record video, take pics and have NORMAL CONVERSATIONS. Yes, I'm talking to you through a crazy ass robot, Mom. How are you? Available in September. [SkypeStyle]