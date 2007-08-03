Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Spyke the Skype Robot

spyke.jpgNormal Skype phones are boring. That's why Spyke, the Skype robot that transforms into another robot, is so cool. Not only does it transform into a slightly different bot, it's a Wi-Fi webcam, which means you can use it like a regular Skype-enabled webcam to record video, take pics and have NORMAL CONVERSATIONS. Yes, I'm talking to you through a crazy ass robot, Mom. How are you? Available in September. [SkypeStyle]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles