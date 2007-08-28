It was around this time last year that Sprint raised their SMS rates to $0.15, allowing you to get out of your contract for free, since it constituted a material change. They've gone and raised SMS rates again, from $0.15 to $0.20, but this time they say that it DOESN'T constitute a material change. What the hell? Sprint says SMS isn't covered under your contract, and is an opt-in service. Have they changed their contracts since last year? Or is this just bullshit they're spewing to fool some customers into thinking they can't get out of their contracts free this time? [RCRNews via Boy Genius via Wireless Info]
Sprint Raises SMS Rates Again, Claims You Can't Use This to Get Out Of Contracts
