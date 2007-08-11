Sprint Launches Motorola RAZR 2

After Verizon announced its launch of the RAZR 2, now Sprint jumps on board, saying it will also launch the new Motorola clamshell. Sprint's touting its RAZR2's ability to watch videos on its 2" external screen, even when the flip is closed. But just like Verizon, the company says little about the phone itself, rather it shills for its services including NFL Mobile, the Sprint music store, Sprint TV with 50 channels of live video and the company's version of TeleNav, giving you turn-by-turn GPS directions. It goes on sale August 22 for $249 with a two-year agreement. Well, if Sprint doesn't want to talk about the beauty of the RAZR2, we'll just show it to you in this gallery:

Sprint Launches RAZR2 press release:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Aug. 10, 2007 - Bringing the "third screen" of mobile video to two screens instead of just one, Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced plans to launch the latest Motorola handset, RAZR2 V9m with key features that make it stand out from the crowd. Sprint's RAZR2 V9m provides the ability to watch video on the external screen with the flip closed - a first for the U.S. wireless market.

Harnessing the speed of Sprint's Power VisionSM EVDO network, the RAZR2 will deliver exclusive access to multimedia content1 including:

Â· NFL Mobile, a Sprint-exclusive wireless application that brings fans access to same-day audio and video highlights, a live stream of NFL Network's broadcast, real-time statistics and scores, customizable team and player alerts, injury reports and other information updated every two seconds.

Â· Sprint Music StoreSM, powered by Groove Mobile, which allows users to browse and wirelessly download full-length songs directly to their phone from a selection of more than 1.6 million songs.

Â· Sprint TVSM with more than 50 channels of live television and on-demand video and audio including a comprehensive portfolio of ABC news and entertainment video programming from ABC Entertainment, ABC News and Disney Channel such as on-demand, full-length episodes of ABC programs, including the hit shows "Desperate Housewives," "Grey's Anatomy," "Lost" and "Ugly Betty."

Â· Sprint Power View, the industry's first made-for-mobile sports and entertainment video programming network.

Â· Sprint Navigation, powered by TeleNav, providing full-feature GPS navigation including voice and on screen turn-by-turn driving directions with real-time traffic alerts and more than 10 million business listings.

(Standard data charges apply to all downloads from Sprint.)

"We are excited to pair our advanced multimedia capabilities and network speeds with this beautifully designed wireless phone," said John Garcia, senior vice president of product management and development for Sprint. "Customers will find Sprint's version of RAZR2 to offer exclusive video content that is both enjoyable and relevant. They will also appreciate that this device is the first clamshell in the industry to provide the option of watching video on both the internal or external display."

The design of RAZR2 has a sleeker, more sophisticated look and feel than its predecessor. At the core of RAZR2 is a stainless steel internal frame to help provide strength and durability. The large exterior lens is made with chemically hardened glass to be more scratch resistant.

Both the internal and external screens on the RAZR2 are significantly larger than the original RAZR- external is 2.0" and internal is 2.2" - with twice the resolution. The external display incorporates Motorola's breakthrough haptics technology, which provides users with vibrating feedback in response to their finger taps. This allows the user to effortlessly control their music, video and camera without opening the flip.

Additional features available on RAZR2 V9m by MOTOROLA include a 2.0 megapixel camera with digital flash and zoom and advanced stereo BluetoothÂ® wireless technology.2 The device will also offer OnDemandSM with customizable up-to-date sports, weather and news information, Sprint PCSÂ® Picture Mail for sharing and printing digital pictures and Wireless Backup to quickly restore contact information if the device is ever lost or stolen.

The RAZR2 V9m by MOTOROLA will be available at www.sprint.com and by calling 1-800-SPRINT1 on Aug. 22. It will be in all Sprint retail outlets by Sept. 4. The device will cost $249 with a 2 year agreement (without any required rebate).

