Sprint Adds NYC to WiMax Rollout Cities

When Sprint first announced the WiMax rollout cities, I was kind of pissed. Grand Rapids, Salt Lake City, and Providence all made the cut, but New York and San Francisco were conspicuously absent. Well, apparently Sprint heard my whining, as they've just announced that NYC will in fact be among the first cities getting sexy, sexy WiMax coverage. Turns out that Samsung will be building the infrastructure for Sprint in NYC, and the test markets should be set to go as soon as the fourth quarter of this year. Damn right, Sprint. [PhoneScoop via CrunchGear]