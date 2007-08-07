Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Shadow SS Watch Has Two Faces, Frightens Us

Final%3A5%202Face.jpgThe Shadow SS watch is a two-faced little son-of-a-product from a very clever design house indeed. That is because, as your mother told you, appearances can be deceiving. The Shadow SS proves your mother was right, again.

The watch on first inspection may appear to be your average run-of-the-mill, square- faced, metal bracelet, snazzy timekeeper, but the twist comes in when you depress that sneaky LED activation button. This turns the once analog watch into a time whore, simultaneously displaying digital and analog time readouts. The two displays can even be programmed to show different time zones.

This watch reminds us of the Lion King , specifically when the hyenas joined the lions. The two were just not meant to mix and we think there was a very good reason for it. It scares us. Mind you, we are big blogging sissies. If you still want one, cough up your $199 and let us be done with this frightening affair. [Product Page via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles