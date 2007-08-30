Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Spider-Man Suit To Allow Future Humans To Scale Walls, Wear Silly Suit

spiderman.jpgOther than firemen, the military and masked vigilantes, there probably isn't a huge market for a suit that allows you to scale up walls. However, Italian scientists have calculated how much stickiness a suit needs to mimic the ability of insects and spiders to climb up a wall without peeing their pants in fear of falling. Unless the suit injects a good bit of teen angst and pudginess (if this was the third suit in a trilogy), we'll have no part of it. [Telegraph]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles