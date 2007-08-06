Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Full-sized Panasonic Car Beats World Speed Record on AA Batteries

oxyride.jpgAn electric car with painted flames, 192 AA batteries and a pilot looking like the Atom Ant. That's what Panasonic used to beat the Guinness world speed record on an electric car running on standard batteries. Keep reading for details and a video of the car whizzing by.

The car raced on a 65.8mph average, reaching a top 75.8mph speed. It doesn't seem like a lot, but for a 83.7-pound 10.8-feet-long car running on standard Panasonic AA Oxyride dry cell batteries it seems quite impressive. Even while the painted flames were obviously helping to speed it up.

And you gotta love the rattling noise too. [Impress]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles