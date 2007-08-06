Full-sized Panasonic Car Beats World Speed Record on AA Batteries

An electric car with painted flames, 192 AA batteries and a pilot looking like the Atom Ant. That's what Panasonic used to beat the Guinness world speed record on an electric car running on standard batteries. Keep reading for details and a video of the car whizzing by.

The car raced on a 65.8mph average, reaching a top 75.8mph speed. It doesn't seem like a lot, but for a 83.7-pound 10.8-feet-long car running on standard Panasonic AA Oxyride dry cell batteries it seems quite impressive. Even while the painted flames were obviously helping to speed it up.

And you gotta love the rattling noise too. [Impress]