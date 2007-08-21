Speaker Chair Looks Like Furry Egg Plant

This concept chair, designed by Pinju Chen, has an absolutely massive speaker buried deep inside it. Switch it on, and I guess you feel like the bass is buried deep inside you. I can't decide what I think it most resembles: A tongue? One of those chairs you stick a baby in and bounce it up and down? The right-hand armrest contains a CD player, the left-hand one a jack for your MP3 player. I'm just not sure about the hippie-ish purple crushed velvet finish, though. [Yanko]