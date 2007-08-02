Space-age Cockpit Gives You Bug-bot Vision

FuRo and Leading Edge Design, the guys who came up with the Halluc II robot have been showing off the little Linux beastie's moves, using their Hull cockpit. Boasting a 150-cm hemispherical screen which displays video from the camera embedded at the front of the robot, the cockpit has another little trick up its sleeve. Check out the two vids below.When Halluc II gets too close to the sides of the pit, the joystick will become stiff and harder to manipulate, in order to prevent anyone having to scrape the cockroach off the walls.

What a pity the operator doesn't turn round at the end of the video, a killer bunny in his lap, going, "Bwah-hah-hah-hah-hah!" I think they missed a trick there. [Robot Watch]