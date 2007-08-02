Space-age Cockpit Gives You Bug-bot Vision

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

robots-roach.jpgFuRo and Leading Edge Design, the guys who came up with the Halluc II robot have been showing off the little Linux beastie's moves, using their Hull cockpit. Boasting a 150-cm hemispherical screen which displays video from the camera embedded at the front of the robot, the cockpit has another little trick up its sleeve. Check out the two vids below.When Halluc II gets too close to the sides of the pit, the joystick will become stiff and harder to manipulate, in order to prevent anyone having to scrape the cockroach off the walls.

What a pity the operator doesn't turn round at the end of the video, a killer bunny in his lap, going, "Bwah-hah-hah-hah-hah!" I think they missed a trick there. [Robot Watch]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

