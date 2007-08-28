Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

South Korea to Build Robot Land, Robots Rejoice in Electronic Bliss

robotcity.jpgIf there's one thing the world sorely needs it's some sort of place where robots can go to chat, find love, and make plans to destroy Humanity. Luckily, South Korea is well-aware of their plight and has announced plans to build "Robot Land" — a city entirely created for the robotics industry. The city will feature facilities for research, development, and production of robots — it'll even have a stadium for robot-related competitions, like the much-heralded "Who Can Malfunction And Kill Everyone First" contest.

The project will cost $530 million dollars and will begin construction sometime in 2009 — which is also the year North Korea begins construction on their very own "Crazy Killer Robot Land" — a land that may or may not have nuclear weapons. [WaziWazi via SciFi]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles