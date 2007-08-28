South Korea to Build Robot Land, Robots Rejoice in Electronic Bliss

If there's one thing the world sorely needs it's some sort of place where robots can go to chat, find love, and make plans to destroy Humanity. Luckily, South Korea is well-aware of their plight and has announced plans to build "Robot Land" — a city entirely created for the robotics industry. The city will feature facilities for research, development, and production of robots — it'll even have a stadium for robot-related competitions, like the much-heralded "Who Can Malfunction And Kill Everyone First" contest.

The project will cost $530 million dollars and will begin construction sometime in 2009 — which is also the year North Korea begins construction on their very own "Crazy Killer Robot Land" — a land that may or may not have nuclear weapons. [WaziWazi via SciFi]