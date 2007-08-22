The two latest point and shoots from Sony, The T200 and T70, both have an 8-megapixel sensor and a similar body, but differ on a couple other features. The T200 has a 3.5-inch LCD, 5x optical zoom Carl Zeiss lens and comes in silver, black and red, whereas the the T70 has a 3.0-inch LCD, a 3x optical zoom Carl Zeiss lens and comes in silver, black, white and pink. They can both shoot in 16:9 aspect ratio, have an ISO of up to 3200, and can hook up to Sony's Bravia HDTVs in the Photo TV HD mode to view pics. Pre-orders start August 23. [Sony Style]
Sony's T200 and T70 Point and Shoots Fit Snugly Into Pants, Take Widescreen Pictures
