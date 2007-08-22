Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony's T200 and T70 Point and Shoots Fit Snugly Into Pants, Take Widescreen Pictures

sonycams20070.jpgThe two latest point and shoots from Sony, The T200 and T70, both have an 8-megapixel sensor and a similar body, but differ on a couple other features. The T200 has a 3.5-inch LCD, 5x optical zoom Carl Zeiss lens and comes in silver, black and red, whereas the the T70 has a 3.0-inch LCD, a 3x optical zoom Carl Zeiss lens and comes in silver, black, white and pink. They can both shoot in 16:9 aspect ratio, have an ISO of up to 3200, and can hook up to Sony's Bravia HDTVs in the Photo TV HD mode to view pics. Pre-orders start August 23. [Sony Style]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles