Sony VPL-VW60 Full HD Projector Has 35,000:1 Contrast Ratio (sure it does)

sonyvplvw60.jpgIt won't be able to destroy entire planets, but the new Sony VPL-VW60 Full HD SXRD-based projector looks impressive even while knowing that its 35,000:1 contrast ratio, which more than doubles last year's VPL-VW50, is relative. Still, the rest of the specs are quite impressive. This giant relative contrast ratio is achieved thanks to its Advanced Iris 2 technology, which uses a diaphragm to regulate the amount of light going through the lenses according to the scene content. That way, one pixel that was completely white in one frame could be 35.000 times less bright in the next.

The Sony VPL-VW60 will be launched in Japan this September 20th for $3,853, but expect to hear about it here soon.

Panel 0.61-inch SXRD (Silicon X-tal Reflective Display), approximately 6,220,000 pixel (2,073,600 pixel Ã—3)

Lamp 200W high pressure mercury lamp

Lens 1.8x zoom lens - f18.7~33.7mm/F2.54~3.53

Projection size 40~300 inches (16:9)

Brightness Maximum of 1,000 lumens

Contrast ratio Maximum of 35,000: 1 * 2

Color system NTSC3.58/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N/PAL60 automatic operation it changes,/manual change (as for PAL60 only automatic operation change)

Corresponding video signal 15kHz RGB/component 50/60Hz, progressive component 50/60Hz and DTV (480/60i, 576/50i, 480/60p, 576/50p, 720/60p, 720/50p, 1080/60i and 1080/50i), 1080/60p (only HDMI input terminal), 1080/50p (only HDMI input terminal), 1080/24P (only HDMI input terminal), composite video, Y/C video and computer signal (fH: 19~72kHz and fV: 48~92 Hz)

Image input/output

Video input Composite video Ã—1 system and S video Ã—1 system

Component input 1 systems (3RCA)

INPUT A 1 systems (analog RGB/component: HD D-sub 15 pin)

HDMI input 2 systems (digital RGB/Y CB (PB) CH (PR))

TRIGGER 1 systems (mini- jack: DC 12V)

REMOTE 1 systems (RS-232C: D-sub 9 pin)

Power source AC100~50/60Hz Electric power consumption Maximum: 300W (at the time of stand-by mode: Approximately 8W, at the time of echo mode: Approximately 0.5W) External size (Width) 395Ã— (height) 174Ã— (depth) 471mm Mass Approximately 11kg Fan noise Approximately 22dB* 7 Main accessory Remote commander other things

[Impress AV Watch]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

