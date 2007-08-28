Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony VAIO LT HD PC/TV is a Mini Entertainment Centre

sony_lt_mit_cablecard.jpg This Sony LT HD PC/TV makes its mark as a mini home theater with its Blu-ray drive on board as well as a CableCard slot. But that Blu-ray drive not only plays back HD movies on the PC's 22-inch widescreen, but can also record 50 gigs of sweet HD on a single disk. It has a lot more that'll turn it into a space-saving entertainment center, too.LT5.jpg It's a TV as much as it is a Core 2 Duo PC, and you can turn on and off the TV without waiting for that PC to boot. If you don't want to spend $2900 on all that fancy HD stuff, there is an LT standard model that costs $1900, and doesn't have that Blu-ray drive on board. Now if Sony could just take this technology and put it into a quiet home theater PC with HDMI outputs, we would be first in line. [Sony]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles