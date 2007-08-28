This Sony LT HD PC/TV makes its mark as a mini home theater with its Blu-ray drive on board as well as a CableCard slot. But that Blu-ray drive not only plays back HD movies on the PC's 22-inch widescreen, but can also record 50 gigs of sweet HD on a single disk. It has a lot more that'll turn it into a space-saving entertainment center, too. It's a TV as much as it is a Core 2 Duo PC, and you can turn on and off the TV without waiting for that PC to boot. If you don't want to spend $2900 on all that fancy HD stuff, there is an LT standard model that costs $1900, and doesn't have that Blu-ray drive on board. Now if Sony could just take this technology and put it into a quiet home theater PC with HDMI outputs, we would be first in line. [Sony]
Sony VAIO LT HD PC/TV is a Mini Entertainment Centre
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.