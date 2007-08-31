Sony Unveils New USB Thumbstick Walkman Models

Sony quietly released a new line of thumbstick Walkman MP3 players this morning, coming in 1GB and 2GB varieties. They come with goodies like an FM tuner and built-in microphone, and there's a 3-line LCD screen on the front to clue you in to what you're listening to. They look to be nice, simple little players, and for the $60/$80 pricepoint, it could be a good option for someone looking for something much more robust than the iPod shuffle but around the same price. [Product Page]