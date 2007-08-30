Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony Rolls Out Two New Video Walkman, Minus ATRAC

trinzw810.jpgATRAC is on the fast track for extinction. Sony's closing its Sony's music store and it's been dumped from their two newest video Walkman, the NWZ-A810 and NWZ-S610, which are all about an "open platform." They support secure WMA, non-secure AAC and MP3,.JPEG, AVC (H.264/AVC) Baseline Profile and MPEG-4 video codecs. They're also PlaysForSure certified. Woohoo. Full rundown of both players post-jump.

We've already seen the 8GB model of the NWZ-A810. It's available in 2 ($140), 4 ($180) and 8GB ($230) sizes with black, white, pink and silver paintjobs, though silver's only available at the Sony Style store.

Like its higher-end brother, Sony's touting 33 hours of music playback, though it gets 90 more minutes of video playback—9.5 hours. Its screen is a bit tinier as well (1.8-inch QVGA vs 2 inches) but it's similarly capable of 30 fps video. It comes in 2 ($120), 4 ($160) and 8GB ($210) capacities and four colors: black, sliver, pink and red. Both are available at Sony Style online today and will hit retailers in September. [Sony]

