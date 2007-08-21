Sony Rolls Out Three Universal Remote Styles

Sony's making it look like it's fishing for buyers of remote controls, rolling out three different form factors of its latest universal remotes on the same day. There's the RM-PZ1FD, that earthy colored wide remote for those who like to keep the control on the arm of a chair or use it like a laptop; there's the slim rectangular RM-PZ1SD (and we especially like the white one with the green, blue and white number pads); and then there's the curved design of the RM-PZ1D, looking like the most ergonomic of the trio. The three styles will have one odd characteristic in common. They're water resistant. Why is that, because these might be used around a swimming pool? Or maybe some users in Japan have spilt coffee or tea on the remote-control one too many times.

Sony says the remotes have a special wide-angle infrared LED that makes it so you don't have to point the remote directly at the TV set for it to work, a big plus. But we don't see any backlighting on those buttons, which would be a major disadvantage.

These remotes will first be seen on the Japanese market, selling for Â¥2468, which would be a bargain-priced $22 if they ever make it Stateside. [AVing, via OhGizmo]