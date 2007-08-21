Sony Rolls Out Three Universal Remote Styles

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sony_remotes.jpgSony's making it look like it's fishing for buyers of remote controls, rolling out three different form factors of its latest universal remotes on the same day. There's the RM-PZ1FD, that earthy colored wide remote for those who like to keep the control on the arm of a chair or use it like a laptop; there's the slim rectangular RM-PZ1SD (and we especially like the white one with the green, blue and white number pads); and then there's the curved design of the RM-PZ1D, looking like the most ergonomic of the trio. The three styles will have one odd characteristic in common. They're water resistant. Why is that, because these might be used around a swimming pool? Or maybe some users in Japan have spilt coffee or tea on the remote-control one too many times.

Sony says the remotes have a special wide-angle infrared LED that makes it so you don't have to point the remote directly at the TV set for it to work, a big plus. But we don't see any backlighting on those buttons, which would be a major disadvantage.

These remotes will first be seen on the Japanese market, selling for Â¥2468, which would be a bargain-priced $22 if they ever make it Stateside. [AVing, via OhGizmo]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

