Sony Recalls 350,000 Razor-Sharp Cameras

Sony has announced the recall of 350,000 digital cameras which have the potential to cut and scratch users. The adhesive holding down the metal case is failing occasionally, causing dangerous sharp edges to lift up. 30 people have already been injured, prompting the Japan and US recall. Read on to see the failing models.

The Cyber-shot DSC-T5 is the affected model, specifically those with serial numbers between 3500001 and 3574100. Sony have said that they will cover parts and shipping, which is the least they can do for selling people cameras that could cut their hands or face. Sony were affected in previous months by large numbers of laptop battery recalls, so this will come as a doubly large blow to them. [The Register]