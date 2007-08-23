Sony Europe Releases PlayTV PVR for PlayStation 3

Just as we reported before, Sony's just announced a personal video recorder (PVR) add-on system for the PlayStation 3 in European/PAL territories. Starting early 2008, the dual HDTV DVB-T tuner setup and the PVR will be available in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain, and you will have the ability to store shows on your PS3, watch them via Remote Play on your PSP, and auto-choose between HD and SD depending on your hookup. No US launch is planned as of yet, but we'll update if there's more info. [SCEE - Image via Joystiq]