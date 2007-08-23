Sony Ericsson's Swag Box Arrives at Giz HQ

Sony Ericsson sent over a test bed of phones that could be imported, or may be available in the US at some point in the future. Some of the phones are old friends but we could stare at these beauties all day and then some, so I don't mind recapping the contents and taking fresh shots.

•The ultra slim W880 Walkman Phone •The W580 mid-range Walkman slider with flashing lights on its side. •The entry level W200a, with a screen that is less than fantastic. •The one piece speaker, the mps-75 and the two-piece mps-70. These are some of the most gorgeous phones in the industry. Lap up the shots.