Sony Ericsson K770i is Slim, 3.2 Megapixel Cyber-shot and Brown

Sony Ericsson's K770i Cyber-shot cellphone has been announced today: it's only 14.5 mm thick, has a 3.2-megapixel camera with Photo fix function and is expected to launch in Europe sometime in the last quarter of this year. Hopefully it will make the jump to the US soon. Full specs and press release after the jump.

Capture and share life's precious moments: The new Sony Ericsson K770 Cyber-shotâ„¢ phone 14 August 2007

Slimline Cyber-shotâ„¢ phone

Just 14.5 mm thin

Your camera always with you

3.2 megapixel camera with Photo fix

Your memories shared

Easy printing to A4 size and fast sharing over on-line picture gallery London, 14th August 2007. Sony Ericsson's new K770 Cyber-shotâ„¢ phone, announced today, is a digital camera, a photo album and an elegant phone all in-one. Still a phone first and foremost, it allows you to send and share your photos as soon as you've taken them. At just 14.5mm slim and finished in a fashionable Truffle Brown, the K770 can take pictures as good as a standalone digital camera; pictures can be printed up to A4 size. The camera can also be used for video and comes with a powerful photo light for indoor photo-taking and filming. As with all Sony Ericsson Cyber-shotâ„¢ phones, 'ease of use' sits at the heart of the experience. To take a picture, just slide open the lens cover, find your subject and shoot.

"The best moments in life always seem to happen when you don't have a camera," says Helene Barnekow, Head of Central Marketing at Sony Ericsson. "If you like the idea of having a snapshot camera on your phone, and want shots that look good in your family album, then the K770 is perfect." Barnekow continues, "The real beauty of the K770 is that you can let your friends and family share your experiences. Once you've captured the moment, it's easy to print the picture or upload it immediately to your personal on-line gallery."

Great results Capturing the perfect picture is easy with the K770 Cyber-shotâ„¢ phone. Just slide open the lens cover and you're ready. Once in camera mode the 1.9inch screen becomes the viewfinder, the Cyber-shotâ„¢ based menu becomes visible and you'll also see eight lit icons appear across the phones keypad. These serve as 1-click shortcuts to each of the camera's key functions, such as picture size and photo light.

If you take a spontaneous snapshot and the light conditions are poor, simply select Photo fix for PC-free photo editing on your phone.

Shared instantly The most direct way to share your photos is perhaps through a slide show on the K770's screen. When you want to show them to people that are not around, though, you can post your pictures to your own 'blogsite' or on-line gallery. Share the web site address to share your photos.

If you want to transfer photos swiftly from the K770 Cyber-shotâ„¢ phone to your PC or laptop, then simply use the USB Cable provided in-box to drag and drop them from one to the other. Alternatively, if you prefer to print your pictures, the 3.2 megapixel camera with auto focus delivers picture quality that is good enough to print your photo out at upto A4 size (297mm x 210 mm). You can even connect your K770 direct to a printer using PictBridgeâ„¢ for PC-free printing.

Expect more The K770 is about much more than just camera features. Supporting Memory Stick Microâ„¢ (M2â„¢), the K770 comes with a 256 MB memory card that lets you store up to 200 photos of the best quality. Peruse your photo album whilst listening to your favourite music tracks on the in-built media player. Or tune in to the FM radio with RDS that seeks out clear reception when you're on-the-move.

With all of this music at your fingertips, it's worth investing in a Stereo Bluetooth Headset that will stream music wirelessly from your phone and let you enjoy your favourite songs hands-free. The Stereo Bluetoothâ„¢ Headset HBH-DS200 can be auto-paired with the K770 and offers up to 6 hours of talktime or music listening time.

The K770 Cyber-shotâ„¢ phone is all about understated style. It's a discreet, grown-up looking phone that slips neatly into your pocket or bag. Yet when you need it there is a digital camera on-board that can give results as good as you expect from a digital camera.

The K770 is a GSM/GPRS 900/1800/1900 and UMTS 2100 phone that will be available in Truffle Brown in selected markets from autumn 2007.

K770 Cyber-shotâ„¢ phone at a glance:

Advanced Camera Features

3.2 megapixel camera Auto focus Digital zoom, 3x Active integrated lens cover Illuminated camera icons LED photo light Photo fix Picture blogging Video recording Video calling Picture messaging (MMS) Video viewing PictBridgeâ„¢ Advanced Phone Features

Bluetooth stereo (A2DP) Media player FM Radio with RDS TrackIDâ„¢ Music tones (MP3/AAC) PlayNowâ„¢ RSS feeds Access NetFrontâ„¢ Web Browser Polyphonic ringtones Speakerphone Vibrating alert Email Predictive text input Sound recorder Text messaging (SMS) Navigation key Picture wallpaper Wallpaper animation 3D games Java MIDP 2.0 Video streaming Alarm clock Calculator Calendar Flight mode Notes Phone book Stopwatch Tasks Timer Bluetoothâ„¢ 2.0 Modem Synchronization USB mass storage USB support Facts and Figures

Size: 105 x 47 x 14.5 mm Weight: 95 grams Color: Truffle Brown Screen: 262,144 color TFT Resolution: 240 x 320 pixels Size: 1.9 inches Phone memory: Up to 16 MB Memory card support: Memory Stick Microâ„¢ (M2â„¢) Networks: UMTS 2100-GSM/GPRS 900/1800/1900 Talk time GSM/UMTS: Up to 10 hours/2 hours 35 min Standby time GSM/UMTS: Up to 400 hours/400 hours Video call time: Up to 1 hour 30 min Accessories

In-Box: 256MB Memory Stick Microâ„¢ (M2â„¢) USB cable Stereo headset PC suite & Media manager Optional: Stereo Bluetoothâ„¢ Headset HBH-DS200 Enjoy wireless music without missing a call Bluetoothâ„¢ Car Speakerphone HCB-100E Simplicity and high performance with long talk and standby times. Camera Phone Kit IPK-100 Support and enhance the use of your phone with a tripod, belt clip and compact carrying case. Availability

Available in selected markets from Q4 2007. [disclaimer] 1) Facts and features may vary depending on local variant. 2) Talk and standby times are affected by network preferences, type of SIM card, connected accessories and various activities e.g. games. Kit contents and color options may differ from market to market. The full range of accessories may not be available in every market.

