Sony Europe just announced the BDP-S500, a designation that would imply a place between the BDP-s300 and BPD-S1, but the aging high end S1 doesn't have HDMI 1.3, and this one does. It also has the S1's 1080p24/60 for judderless movie playback on supported TVs, x.v.Color, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD decoding and the Spiderman Trilogy. This'll be 699 Pounds in EU, which will probably ~$900 here, I'm guessing.
Sony BDP-s500 Blu-ray Player Displaces The S1
