Sony and Waste Management Launch Free "Take Back" Recycling Program

It's a green time for the electronics biz, with Apple, Dell and others discussing initiatives great and small. The focus can be on more responsible building materials, more efficient and sustainable designs, and the best way to do away with all the crap that came before. On this last matter, Sony aims to leapfrog the competition, looking extra green by partnering with a real bonafide recycling organization. Teaming with Waste Management's WM Recycle America division, it has announced the Sony Take Back Recycling program for free recycling of old consumer electronics. Naturally, there are a few caveats.Sony's recycling program is meant for Sony products alone. That doesn't mean you can't show up with a whole moving box full of your old gear. It just means that the Sony stuff will be pulled out and processed for free, and the other stuff will be handled at "market prices." (Unfortunately, we do not know the current going rate for the processing of 13" CRT monitors and other 1990s oddities.)

At the program's launch, on September 15, the program will be active at 75 WM Recycle America locations nationwide, but Sony pledges to make at least 150 locations available within a year—at least one in each state.

This may be the signal for you to go up to the attic and gather up some of your stuff. Sure, some of it is destined for the Museum of Sweet 20th Century Crap you plan to start one of these days, but the other 75% might be ready for some sort of beautiful reincarnation, or at least, some form of non-volatile containment. [Sony Take Back Recycling Program]