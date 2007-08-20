Sony Adds To CyberShot Lines With DSC-T70 And DSC-T200

Those sly dogs at Sony quietly let the CyberShot DSC-T200 and DSC-T70 slip out, without even battering an eyelid. They both strike an impressive pose, not least because of those tasty touchscreens! Hit the jump for pictures and specifications.

AU: I'm seriously loving that screen!

The official site lists the specification as follows:

The DSC-T200

•Resolution: 8.1 Megapixels (effective) •Zoom: 5x Optical, 8.5x HD Smart (16:9), 10x Precision Digital, 25x Smart (VGA) •Lens: Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar Lens •LCD: 3.5-inch Clear Photo LCD Plus Stamina (CIPA): Up to approx. 250 shots / approx. 125 min. •Colours : Silver / Black / Red

The DSC-T70

•Resolution: 8.1 Megapixels (effective) •Zoom: 3x Optical, 5.1x HD Smart (16:9), 6x Precision Digital, 15x Smart (VGA) •Lens: Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar Lens •LCD: 3.0-inch Clear Photo LCD Plus Stamina (CIPA): Up to •approx. 270 shots / approx. 135 min. •Colours: Silver / Black / White / Pink

In addition the T200 will have impressively small dimensions of 92x58x22mm, whilst the T70 will have similarly slight dimensions of 90x56x23mm. Both will feature touchscreen displays.

Two features have us very excited: Firstly, the smile shutter mode automatically detects smiles, yes, smiles! Once detected the picture is snapped automatically. Very useful, very cool. Secondly, the touchscreen can be used whilst taking a picture to direct the focus in the desired area. As ever, Sony has managed to cram so much sex appeal into their product line, I feel my pheremone levels increasing. Release dates and prices are not available at present, but you can check out the official pages by hitting the links. [DSC-T200, DSC-T70, e-Photographia, Thanks Stephen] .