Sony NWZ-A818BLK Video Walkman now Packing 8GB

Sony has boosted the memory size of its Video Walkman up to 8GB. Available in four colors - white, black, silver and metallic pink, the NWZ-A818 still isn't the most beautiful machine on the block. Specs, price and shipping date after the jump.Operating System Windows XP, SP2 or newer Format MP3, WMA, AAC-LC, Linear PCM10 Frequency Response 20 - 20,000Hz (when playing back data file, single signal measurement) Equalizer 5 Band: Heavy/Pop/Jazz/Unique/Custom 1/Custom 2 & Clear Bass Format-2 MPEG 4, M4V Playback Mode: Repeat(On/Off), Continuous Playback (On/Off) JPEG Playback Normal/Slide Show/Slide Show Repeat Slide Show Interval(Short/Normal/Long) Compatible with DCF 2.0/Exif 2.2 file format4 Headphone Jack Stereo mini-jack USB Port(s) 22 pin to high-speed USB 2.0 connector6 Battery Charging (Approx.) USB based charging; 3 hours (full charge), 1.5 hours (approx. 80%) Estimated Battery Life Music: Approx. 33H7 Video: Approx. 8H8 Output Power 5+5mW Backlit Color 2.0" QVGA TFT display (240 x 320) Simulated Surround VPT: Studio/Live/Club/Arena/Matrix/Karaoke

Accessories The Video Walkman comes with a USB Cable, MDR-EX082 Headphones and extension cord, CD-ROM with Windows Media Player 11 and MP3 Conversion Tools, Quick Start Guide and an Adaptor Plate (for optional 22 pin cradle). Price is $229.99 and it starts shipping tomorrow. [Sony Style]