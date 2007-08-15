Sonos announced today that their Digital Music System, which wirelessly streams music across a house, has updated to System Software 2.3 and features Sirius Satellite Radio in addition to the Pandora and Zune services. Any Sonos system connected to the internet can subscribe to Sirius, which offers music, news and talk radio. New Sirius subscriptions cost $12.95, while current Sirius subscribers can upgrade their account to work with the Sonos for an additional $2.99. A 30-day free trial is also offered in the package so you can decide if Sirius is worth the hype. We're just glad it's not XM.[Sonos]
Sonos Picks Up Sirius Radio Streaming
