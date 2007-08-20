Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sonic Spike CD Case Makes Us Reminisce

Sonicloser1.jpgI was thinking the other day, "Man, Sonic is useless these days; he should be created in a CD storage form factor." The Sonic Spike CD case does exactly that. This plush hedgehog discards its spiked surface protection against predation, just to store your valuable compact discs. You can hug him too, if you are into that kind of thing.

So, it may not be Sonic proper, but that guy is such a flop! He would probably scratch your CDs and then get his ass kicked by a fat plumber in red dungarees. At $14.36 you could instead invest in the competent, Sonic Spike CD case. Truthfully, in either black/grey or cream/brown, it will not bring you back to those crazy rolling times of Sonic on the Megadrive, but it might snatch your dignity from you, whilst Tails looks on apathetically. We know Tails; it hurts—it hurts us too, man. It hurts us too. [Product Page via Popgadget] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles