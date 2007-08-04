Some Dell Latitude XT Tablet Details Poot Out

Dell is totally latching on to what is sure to be the wave of the future with their new project: a tablet. Yep, the Wang Computers Dell Latitude XT tablet looks to really grab the exploding tablet market by the horns, featuring the sorts of specs that'll make tablets as popular as UMPCs, if not more popular than UMPCs. Hang onto your hats.

- Single or dual-core Intel ULV CPUs (with integrated graphics) - LED-backlit WXGA 1280 x 800 display option - Outdoor viewing WXGA 1280 x 800 display option - Pen and touch support (digitizer and touchscreen) - (3) USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet (duh), 1394, VGA out - Wi-Fi options up to 802.11n, optional Bluetooth - Optional 3G (HSDPA, EV-DO Rev. A) - ExpressCard slot, optional Smart Card slot, fingerprint reader

[Engadget]