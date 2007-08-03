Following up on our theme of Japanese gadgets that do pretty much nothing, we've got Solid Alliance's Mr. Tengu. It's a small brick with a face that plugs into your USB port and reacts to sounds and music around "him." Different sounds make him make different "facial expressions," and when he's tired he'll actually "go to sleep." This is "a great way to spend money." [Solid Alliance via Raw Feed via Sci Fi]
Solid Alliance's Mr. Tengu Does Pretty Much Nothing
