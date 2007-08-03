Solid Alliance's Mr. Tengu Does Pretty Much Nothing

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

mr_tengu.jpgFollowing up on our theme of Japanese gadgets that do pretty much nothing, we've got Solid Alliance's Mr. Tengu. It's a small brick with a face that plugs into your USB port and reacts to sounds and music around "him." Different sounds make him make different "facial expressions," and when he's tired he'll actually "go to sleep." This is "a great way to spend money." [Solid Alliance via Raw Feed via Sci Fi]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

