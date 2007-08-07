Sole Mio Concept Mouse Recharges via Sunlight

The sun may be the bane of basement-dwelling geeks everywhere, but Sole Mio doesn't care. Designed for office workers who have regular access to sunlight (via windows, etc.), this environmentally friendly mouse is currently undergoing testing to see if it can charge itself during normal daily activities. The designers admit its success is likely dependant upon users adjusting their mouse-using habits to include plenty of downtime in the sun for the sake of saving a few precious watts. Cubicle monkeys, this is your ticket to a window seat (or maybe a giant skylight). [TU Delft via OhGizmo!]