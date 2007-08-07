Sole Mio Concept Mouse Recharges via Sunlight

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

solemio.jpgThe sun may be the bane of basement-dwelling geeks everywhere, but Sole Mio doesn't care. Designed for office workers who have regular access to sunlight (via windows, etc.), this environmentally friendly mouse is currently undergoing testing to see if it can charge itself during normal daily activities. The designers admit its success is likely dependant upon users adjusting their mouse-using habits to include plenty of downtime in the sun for the sake of saving a few precious watts. Cubicle monkeys, this is your ticket to a window seat (or maybe a giant skylight). [TU Delft via OhGizmo!]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

