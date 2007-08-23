Smart Scene Carving Resizes Images Without Distortion

Take a look at this smart image resizing algorithm introduced at the SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group: Graphics) convention. Ariel Shamir of the Efi Arazi School of Computer Science in Herzliya, Israel, aims to make images just as dynamically resizable as text is on a web page by using a technique he calls "scene carving." We're also thinking it would make a convenient Photoshop plug-in. We really can't stand looking at stretched images, but this is a smart way to stretch or compress them. Bring it on! [Ariel Shamir, via YouTube]