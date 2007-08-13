SlingPlayer Mobile for Symbian S60 Looking for Guinea Pigs

Sling Media's now taking applications for beta testers for SlingPlayer Mobile for Symbian S60 phones—Nokia models N75, N95, and E65, specifically. The beta's US only and will run for four weeks, and you'll be expected to keep your lips sealed about confidential information (that'll happen). Oh, and obviously, "Unlimited data plan is a MUST." If you're on AT&T, that should make for a fun itemized bunker buster at the end of the month. [Beta Signup via GigaOM]