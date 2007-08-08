Sleek New iMacs Made of Aluminum and Glass, Retro 70s Look

As expected, Steve Jobs boomed again and presented the newly redesigned iMacs, which come with aluminum and glass sleek skin and new guts. Comes in 20 and 24 inches. Jump for all the details. Up to 2.4GHz Core 2 Extreme processor, up to 4GB of memory. ATI Radeon HD graphics card, up to 1TB of hard drive storage. 802.11n and Bluetooth 2.0 built-in. What models will we have? Up until now, 17-inch, 20-inch, and 24-inch. Well, today we're replacing the 24-inch, lowering price by $200, 20-inch at same $1499. replacing 17-inch with $1199 model.

All with new keyboards.