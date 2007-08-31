Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sleek Audio SA6 Earphones Let You Change the EQ With Interchangeable Parts

sa6_earphones_front.jpgHere's a unique idea: Sleek Audio just rolled out its SA6 earphones with interchangeable parts that can either accentuate the highs or lows according to your whim. Called the VQ System, you're offered a choice of three small attachments to the earbuds that regulate the amount of treble you'll hear. On the other side of each earpiece, there's a choice of three interchangeable bass ports that can either smack you upside the head with some big booming bass, or physically roll off the lows according to your preference. In fact, just about every part of these unique earphones is replaceable.

img-vqsa6-inear2_fs-622sa6_2_fs-2sa6_3_fs-3sa6_4_fs-4sa6_inear_fs-5sa6-inear2_fs-6

sa6_inside.jpg Take a look at that diagram above, and you'll see that even the cables on these mini-cans are interchangeable. The company says they sound good enough to be called "in-ear monitors." The last time we tried earphones that called themselves that (the much-vaunted Shure E5c), they had the best audio reproduction we'd ever heard. But then, those were $500 earphones—we're wondering if these Sleek Audio phones can match up to them for a comparatively low $229.99 price. To find out, we'll have to wait until they ship in mid-October. [Sleek Audio, via Audio Junkies]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles