Skype Tries to Make Up for Blackout (Kind of)

After the weekend crash, Skype is trying to heal wounds with some freebies for Skype Pro, Skype Unlimited, SkypeIn and Skype Voicemail customers: these users' subscription will be extended by seven days. At least it is something. Check their customer-service email after the jump. [Total disclosure: I used to blog for Skype]

Hello

You may or may not know but last week Skype wasn't available for a couple of days. There were a number of reasons for this and I am delighted to say that the problem is now well and truly sorted and everything is back to normal. For those of you who tried to use Skype during that time but couldn't, we're very sorry. For those of you who didn't try to use Skype—well thankfully you were not affected but we want to reassure everyone that Skype is now working happily and the problem is fixed.

We know we have many faithful users out there who give us feedback (good and bad) on what we're doing as a company. The Skype community makes us what we are. Without you, our users, we simply wouldn't exist. We've helped people stay in touch with their friends and family over the past four years without any massive hitch and we want it to stay that way.

When the unexpected happens, it's important to remember the people who stuck behind us and whose loyalty humbled us. I want to thank everyone for their support, patience and being part of the Skype community. And for those of you who missed out on using Skype last week—I want to especially thank you as well.

As a goodwill gesture to all you faithful Skype Pro, Skype Unlimited, SkypeIn or Skype Voicemail customers, we're adding an additional seven days to your current subscription, free of charge. And even if you didn't miss out on using Skype last week—you can still have a week free on Skype, on the house!

So please enjoy it, call your loved ones, friends, family and colleagues and thanks again.

Talk soon, The people at Skype