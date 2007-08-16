Sirius Stiletto 2 vs Original Sirius Stiletto

How much smaller is the new Stiletto 2 from Sirius? See for yourself, because I just shot it alongside its predecessor. Notice that the older unit has the chunky extended battery. That's because it takes the extended battery on the old Stiletto to get the same battery life that the new one gets right out of the box: 4 hours of live satellite radio, 10 hours of Sirius Internet Radio over Wi-Fi and 20 hours playback of stored content.