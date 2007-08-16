Sirius Stiletto 2 is Officially Official

Hinted not so long ago, the Sirius Stiletto 2 is the official sequel to Sirius' first portable player, the Stiletto. As with the new Sportster, the Stiletto's feature set has remained basically unchanged, keeping the Wi-Fi and SD MP3 playback of the original, while now supporting up to 100 hours of program recording. The big difference here is that the Stiletto 2 looks much skinnier, like, one whole ass cheek was lopped off, skinnier. As for other details, like battery life and actual size (not just my eyeball measuring tape), we don't yet know. The Stiletto 2 will be available this fall for $349. Full feature list after the jump. * SIRIUS and more on the go: enjoy SIRIUS radio PLUS your own personal MP3 music library anywhere * Radio Replays: automatically stores hours of fresh programming * Schedule recording: record up to 100 hours of your favorite shows or programs * Wi-Fi connectivity: listen to SIRIUS Internet Radio over almost any accessible Wi-Fi network * One-touch recording: quickly store up to 10 hours of individual songs from SIRIUS * Expandable memory: add micro SD memory to accommodate your MP3 music collection * Bookmark songs: tag favorite songs to buy using a compatible online music service * SIRIUS Replayâ„¢: pause, rewind and replay up to 60 minutes of live radio * Easy navigation: surf channels or media files on the fly * Advanced audio processing: improved bass and customized listening environments * Personalized Sports Ticker: real-time updates of your favorite sports * Sports Alertâ„¢: track your favorite sports team and race driver * My SIRIUS Studioâ„¢: upload and manage your MP3/WMA files * Parental controls: easily lock and unlock channels * Custom performance: add accessories to maximize the experience * Complete kit includes radio, earbuds, headset antenna, battery, AC power adapter, PC cable and My SIRIUS Studioâ„¢ software