Sirius Stiletto 2 Grope and Gallery

I'm not ready to swap out my 80GB iPod, but the new Stiletto 2 is the best looking, best designed portable satellite-radio player I've yet seen.

We've already given you a rundown of the specs, but probably the coolest new attribute is its MicroSD card slot. There's no limit (yet) as to the capacity you can use to amp up the onboard storage. The slot is stashed under the battery, because Sirius doesn't think you'll be passing those tiny memory cards around. Also new are 802.11g for Sirius' internet audio stream up to 128Kbps, and redesigned car and speaker docks, shown with details in the annotated gallery below.