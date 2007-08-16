Sirius SCV1 Satellite Tuner Brings Satellite TV to the Car

Sirius' SCV1, also known as Sirius Backseat TV, is their latest product that receives three channels of TV programming as well. The three channels—Nickelodeon, Disney and Cartoon Network— are all geared to keep kids entertained in the backseat while you're listening to regular Sirius music in the front seat. The SCV1 brings in 130 channels of audio, and works in 4:3 aspect ratio in just about any car with an on-board rear-seat video monitor. Retails in the fall for $300. [InfoSyncWorld]