Does your inhaler look as drab as an IBM Thinkpad? Never fear—your asthma meds get a stylish makeover with Respire's magnetic silver container. On sale for about $15, these sleek geek accessories come in two sizes, with glossy or satin finish. I love the weird ad copy from Respire, which claims its cases are made with "the latest technology" in order to "keep your inhaler away from dust and fluff." Plus, as a bonus, they "feel good in the hand." Asthma chic has arrived, my friends! Huff on over to Respire. [Medgadget]
Silver Inhaler Case Makes Asthma Stylish
