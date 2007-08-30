Silly String Rifle Makes War Games… Sillier

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

silly-string-rifle.jpgSilly string seems to have lost some of its popularity in the past few years, but that might be just from my perspective. It's kind of a kid-centric toy, as getting covered in stinky foam isn't the most fun thing in the world when you're a responsible adult such as myself. But if you're still into it, you might as well take your Silly Stringing to the next level with this Silly String Rifle. I doubt it'll improve your distance or accuracy, but it'll make you feel like more of a badass, which has got to count for something. [Product Page via Nerd Approved]

AU: If I've learned anything from Funniest Home Videos, it's that silly string + candles = lethal fireball, so this could be used for evil as well as good. -SB

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

