SignalMap Compares Phone Reception Signal Where You Live

Signalmap is a neat webapp that lets you punch in your ZIP code and your cellphone provider and see how the reception is where you live. Not only can you use it to gauge where the best place is to make your call, you can compare the four big providers so you can see which one is best suited for you (based on your home and work location). Of course, the signals are all user-contributed, so there's no guarantee that providers themselves haven't gone and flooded the site with slightly higher than usual signal ratings. [Signalmap]

AU: Any Google Maps coders out there up for the challenge of making this happen in Oz? I would love to have a resource like this to turn to! My one concern, though, is that I can have very different signal strengths within a few feet of my desk...