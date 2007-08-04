SignalMap Compares Phone Reception Signal Where You Live

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

signalmap.pngSignalmap is a neat webapp that lets you punch in your ZIP code and your cellphone provider and see how the reception is where you live. Not only can you use it to gauge where the best place is to make your call, you can compare the four big providers so you can see which one is best suited for you (based on your home and work location). Of course, the signals are all user-contributed, so there's no guarantee that providers themselves haven't gone and flooded the site with slightly higher than usual signal ratings. [Signalmap]

AU: Any Google Maps coders out there up for the challenge of making this happen in Oz? I would love to have a resource like this to turn to! My one concern, though, is that I can have very different signal strengths within a few feet of my desk... -SB

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

