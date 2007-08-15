Shinco PVR Television, Apple TV Minus Wireless Plus TV

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

rtv-3251temp.jpgWe know what you're thinking, "didn't Mark mean DVR television?" Nope. This Shinco 32" LCD accepts USB drives along with a 2.5" bay enclosure. The drive is meant to then be taken with you to watch your shows on the road.

While we have no specifics on encoding bitrates, we do know that the Shinco uses MPEG4 hardware that can not only record and play back single tuner programming, but play back your own MPEG4 movies downloaded from your PC's torrent tracker of choice. At only $805 we're not sure what standard of picture quality or English support you'll get from the television, but we love the open platform for third party media and storage. [product via everythingusb]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

