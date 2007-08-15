Shinco PVR Television, Apple TV Minus Wireless Plus TV

We know what you're thinking, "didn't Mark mean DVR television?" Nope. This Shinco 32" LCD accepts USB drives along with a 2.5" bay enclosure. The drive is meant to then be taken with you to watch your shows on the road.

While we have no specifics on encoding bitrates, we do know that the Shinco uses MPEG4 hardware that can not only record and play back single tuner programming, but play back your own MPEG4 movies downloaded from your PC's torrent tracker of choice. At only $805 we're not sure what standard of picture quality or English support you'll get from the television, but we love the open platform for third party media and storage. [product via everythingusb]