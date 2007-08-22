Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sharp Unveils "Experimental" LCD TVs Just 20 mm Thick

sharp05.jpgSharp has unveiled a new LCD TV, described by its president as "experimental." And if you thought that three-and-a-quarter inches was thin, then try three-quarters of an inch. Mikio Katayama, President of Sharp, didn't go into too much detail about the new screens, but this is what he did say: Screen thickness: Between 20 and 29mm (that's a maximum of just over one inch) Contrast ratio 100,000:1 Living contrast: 3,000:1 (200 luces) Color reproducibility at NTSC ratio approx 150 per cent Response speed: 4 ms Weight: 55 pounds Annual electric power consumption: 140kWh

The company also showed off some novel ways of displaying and storing the screen. I'm not quite sure how the fold-up version works, but it's the first origami telly I've ever seen. [Impress through Google Translate]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles